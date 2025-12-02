PartsTrader Introduces Orderly AI Procurement Platform

PartsTrader today announced the launch of Orderly, an artificial intelligence-based parts procurement platform for the collision repair industry.
The company said the platform uses a modular approach covering pre-procurement, sourcing decisions and post-procurement financial reconciliation and was developed based on customer feedback.
The platform is designed for both multi-shop operators and independent collision repair facilities. It includes live-quoting functionality while allowing repairers to order directly from preferred suppliers within a single system.
PartsTrader said Orderly is intended to work alongside existing shop management and workflow systems rather than replace them, with a focus on direct repair program compliance and auditability
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.