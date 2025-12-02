CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Kirmac Collision Opens First Location Outside British Columbia

Kirmac Collision Opens First Location Outside British Columbia

By Leave a Comment

Kirmac Collision & Autoglass has expanded into the Canadian province of Alberta with a new collision repair facility in North Edmonton, the company’s first location outside British Columbia.

The facility is located inside Northgate GM and follows Kirmac’s May 2025 partnership with Bannister Automotive Group.

“Since 1973, drivers across BC have trusted Kirmac with their vehicles,” said Sean McIntosh, president and CEO. “We’re proud to bring our care, quality, and community commitment to Edmonton, delivering a repair experience built on transparency, safety, and respect for our customer’s time.”

Kirmac is a family-owned collision repair company operating 27 locations across three

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey