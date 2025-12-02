Kirmac Collision Opens First Location Outside British Columbia

Kirmac Collision & Autoglass has expanded into the Canadian province of Alberta with a new collision repair facility in North Edmonton, the company’s first location outside British Columbia.

The facility is located inside Northgate GM and follows Kirmac’s May 2025 partnership with Bannister Automotive Group.

“Since 1973, drivers across BC have trusted Kirmac with their vehicles,” said Sean McIntosh, president and CEO. “We’re proud to bring our care, quality, and community commitment to Edmonton, delivering a repair experience built on transparency, safety, and respect for our customer’s time.”

Kirmac is a family-owned collision repair company operating 27 locations across three