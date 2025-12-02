CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Driven Brands to Sell International Car Wash Business to Franchise Equity Partners for $471 Million

Driven Brands to Sell International Car Wash Business to Franchise Equity Partners for $471 Million

By Leave a Comment

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announced today it has agreed to sell its international car wash business, IMO Car Wash, to private investment firm Franchise Equity Partners for €406 million ($471.2 million).

Driven Brands logoThe transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, includes IMO’s 720 locations primarily in the United Kingdom and Germany, with additional sites in nine other European countries and Australia. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

“This transaction sharpens our focus on what we do best — scaling Take 5 and driving consistent cash generation through our Franchise Brands,” said Danny Rivera, president and CEO of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey