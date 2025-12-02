Driven Brands to Sell International Car Wash Business to Franchise Equity Partners for $471 Million

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announced today it has agreed to sell its international car wash business, IMO Car Wash, to private investment firm Franchise Equity Partners for €406 million ($471.2 million).

The transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, includes IMO’s 720 locations primarily in the United Kingdom and Germany, with additional sites in nine other European countries and Australia. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

“This transaction sharpens our focus on what we do best — scaling Take 5 and driving consistent cash generation through our Franchise Brands,” said Danny Rivera, president and CEO of