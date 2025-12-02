Digital Claims Processing Boosts Satisfaction, but Channel-Switching Persists

J.D. Power reports satisfaction higher with auto and homeowners claims when status received through mobile apps.

Customer satisfaction with insurance claims increases when the process is managed digitally, but most policyholders still need to go offline to complete key steps, according to a J.D. Power study released Tuesday.

The 2025 U.S. Claims Digital Experience Study found that while insurers have invested heavily in mobile apps and websites for claims submission and management, 22% of customers still rely on multiple channels to find answers to the same question.

The study identified proactive status updates as a significant gap. Receiving adequate digital