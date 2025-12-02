Classic Collision Opens Locations in Texas and Oregon

Multiple shop operator enters Dallas, Texas market.
Classic Collision announced December 1 that it opened two collision repair facilities, including its first location in the Dallas market.
The Atlanta-based multi-shop operator (MSO) opened Classic Collision South Denton in Denton, Texas, and Classic Collision Oregon City in Oregon City, Ore.
The Denton facility marks Classic Collision’s entry into the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. With the new locations, the company now operates 353 locations nationwide.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.