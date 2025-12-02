Classic Collision Opens Locations in Texas and Oregon

Multiple shop operator enters Dallas, Texas market.

Classic Collision announced December 1 that it opened two collision repair facilities, including its first location in the Dallas market.

The Atlanta-based multi-shop operator (MSO) opened Classic Collision South Denton in Denton, Texas, and Classic Collision Oregon City in Oregon City, Ore.

The Denton facility marks Classic Collision’s entry into the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. With the new locations, the company now operates 353 locations nationwide.