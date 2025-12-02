CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Opens Locations in Texas and Oregon

Classic Collision Opens Locations in Texas and Oregon

By Leave a Comment

Multiple shop operator enters Dallas, Texas market.

Classic Collision announced December 1 that it opened two collision repair facilities, including its first location in the Dallas market.

Classic Collision Inc. logoThe Atlanta-based multi-shop operator (MSO) opened Classic Collision South Denton in Denton, Texas, and Classic Collision Oregon City in Oregon City, Ore.

The Denton facility marks Classic Collision’s entry into the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. With the new locations, the company now operates 353 locations nationwide.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey