Wesco Group to Acquire National Coatings & Supplies

Wesco Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire National Coatings & Supplies, the companies announced Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition combines two distributors of automotive refinish coatings and related products serving collision repair facilities across North America. According to the NCS website it has over 200 locations in 43 states. The Wesco Group website says it has over 220 locations across its several brands.

Lynnwood, Wash.-based Wesco and Raleigh, N.C.-based NCS said the deal will expand their geographic footprint and product offerings.

“NCS is a highly respected organization with deep industry roots, an exceptional team, and