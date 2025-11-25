US Department of Labor Recovers Over $218,000 in Back Wages for Workers at California Towing Company

A federal investigation found a Southern California towing company failed to pay overtime wages to 32 employees, resulting in the recovery of $218,983 in back wages.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined that Quality Roadside Service Inc., operating as Liberty Towing Inc., in Riverside, Calif. paid workers straight-time rates for hours exceeding 40 in a workweek, violating Fair Labor Standards Act overtime requirements. The company also failed to maintain accurate employee records.

The division assessed $11,264 in civil penalties for the willful nature of the violations.

