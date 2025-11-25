CollisionWeek

US Department of Labor Recovers Over $218,000 in Back Wages for Workers at California Towing Company

A federal investigation found a Southern California towing company failed to pay overtime wages to 32 employees, resulting in the recovery of $218,983 in back wages.

DOL Wage Hour DivisionThe U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined that Quality Roadside Service Inc., operating as Liberty Towing Inc., in Riverside, Calif. paid workers straight-time rates for hours exceeding 40 in a workweek, violating Fair Labor Standards Act overtime requirements. The company also failed to maintain accurate employee records.

The division assessed $11,264 in civil penalties for the willful nature of the violations.

“Employers must pay all earned wages, bottom line,” said Skarleth

