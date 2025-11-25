CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Record 73 Million Drivers Expected on Roads for Thanksgiving

Record 73 Million Drivers Expected on Roads for Thanksgiving

By Leave a Comment

Wintry weather conditions could complicate travel across multiple regions in the U.S. during the holiday.

AAA projects 81.8 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday period from Tuesday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Dec. 1, setting a new overall record with 1.6 million additional travelers compared to last year.

Nearly 73 million of those travelers, or 90 percent, will drive to their destinations, representing an additional 1.3 million vehicles on the road compared to Thanksgiving 2024. That figure could increase further if some of the 6 million expected air travelers switch to driving following

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey