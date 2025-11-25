CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NRMA Insurance Joins ACIA to Address Australia’s Collision Repair Workforce Shortage

NRMA Insurance Joins ACIA to Address Australia’s Collision Repair Workforce Shortage

By Leave a Comment

NRMA Insurance has partnered with the Australian Collision Industry Alliance (ACIA) to support workforce recruitment and retention in the collision repair industry.

(L-R) NRMA Insurance Executive Manager Motor Repair Supply Chain David Wilkes, Repair Hub Apprentices Kim and Kenny Looi, Director of SAPE Group and ACIA Board Member Paul McMartin.

Under the agreement, NRMA Insurance will contribute funding to support ACIA’s national recruitment programs aimed at promoting collision repair careers.

“NRMA Insurance has a long history of protecting the needs of motorists and is pleased to partner with ACIA to support their work in helping address the skills shortage across

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey