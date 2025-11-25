Mitchell Adds Seven Alternative Parts Suppliers to Canadian Network

Mitchell has added seven recycled parts suppliers to its Canadian alternate parts network, the company announced Nov. 24.

Insurers and collision repairers using Mitchell Cloud Estimating in Canada can now access live pricing and inventory data from Carcone’s Auto Recycling, JS Truckmart, Keystone Automotive Industries Inc., Millers Auto Recycling, Pièces d’autos Fernand Bégin, Pro Auto Recyclers and Standard Auto Wreckers through the company’s Integrated Parts platform.

The additions expand options for sourcing alternatives to OEM parts in Canada.

“With Integrated Parts, we are building a comprehensive network of alternate parts providers that meet our rigorous standards for parts grading and