BASF Coatings Opens New Lean Laboratory in Germany

BASF Coatings has opened a new laboratory at its facility in Wuerzburg, Germany focused on developing and producing waterborne basecoats for automotive OEM customers in Europe.

The company said the “Lean Lab” concept divides work into three areas: a process laboratory for wet work, a product laboratory for customer support and product optimization, and laboratory services for raw material and supply logistics.

“The Lean Lab in Wuerzburg is part of our global rollout,” said Dr. Ralf Otte, vice president, global technology, automotive OEM coatings at BASF Coatings. “With this infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for modern, digitalized, and flexible