State Farm Files for 6.2% Auto Rate Reduction in California

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company has filed for a 6.2% auto insurance rate reduction in California, the latest in a series of rate cuts the insurer has implemented across multiple states.

State Farm logoThe filing, submitted to the California Department of Insurance, would take effect Feb. 23, 2026, pending regulatory approval. The reduction applies to personal auto insurance policies.

“This rate reduction reflects our ongoing commitment to provide quality coverage and increasingly competitive rates for our customers,” said Dan Krause, State Farm senior vice president. “We remain committed to helping build a sustainable insurance market for all Californians.”

State Farm attributed

