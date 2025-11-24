Mike Tumanov Named VP of Strategy & Innovation at VIVE Collision

VIVE Collision has promoted Mike Tumanov to vice president of strategy and innovation, the collision repair company announced today.

Tumanov, who joined VIVE Collision in 2024 as director of strategic initiatives, has led the company’s virtual estimating and contact center operations. In his new role, he will continue overseeing strategic initiatives across the organization.

“Mike has made a major positive impact on our organization,” said Vartan Jerian Jr., CEO of VIVE Collision. “What I appreciate most about Mike is his ability to break down complex issues,