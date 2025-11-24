CSN Collision Adds Santa Ana Facility to U.S. Network

CSN Collision announced the addition of a new collision repair facility, CSN Collision Gabe’s, to its network in Santa Ana, Calif. The facility was founded in 2022 by Gabe and Autumn Carrillo.
Gabe Carrillo said a customer’s question prompted him to open his own business after working at other collision repair facilities.
“A long-time customer once asked me, ‘Why don’t you start your own shop?’” said Gabe. “It wasn’t the big shop name they followed, it was the trust and care I provided. That was the push we needed to take the leap.”
The facility partners with Santa Ana Unified
