Axalta Wins R&D 100 Award for Fast Cure, Low Energy Collision Repair Paint System

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) has won a 2025 R&D 100 Award for its Spies Hecker Permasolid Speed-TEC Fast Cure Low Energy collision repair paint system, the coatings manufacturer announced today.

The system won in the Mechanical/Materials category. Axalta’s Total Cabinet Coating Solution was also recognized as a finalist in the same category.

The award-winning system consists of two products: Spies Hecker Permasolid Speed-TEC Speed Surfacer 5560 and Speed Clear Coat 8820. According to Axalta, the system reduces energy consumption by up to 49% and cuts cycle times by 50% compared to conventional systems.

The patented system uses fast-curing technology that allows the clearcoat and surfacer to dry through air-drying or with a short bake cycle.

“I am incredibly proud of the team of scientists at Axalta who continue to drive purpose-built innovative products and technologies that solve real-world problems for our customers,” said Robert Roop, Ph.D., Axalta’s Chief Technology Officer. “This recognition from the R&D 100 Awards validates our commitment to developing solutions that create new opportunities for customers to boost productivity, reduce cost and waste and ultimately drive customer satisfaction.”

The R&D 100 Awards program has recognized technology innovations from research institutions, companies and laboratories since 1963. This year’s awards were presented Nov. 20 in Scottsdale, Ariz.