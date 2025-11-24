CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ Awards Russ Robson Scholarship to Collision Repair Student

AASP/NJ Awards Russ Robson Scholarship to Collision Repair Student

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) awarded the Russ Robson Memorial Scholarship to a collision repair student during the organization’s annual meeting in October.

(L-R): Russ Robson Scholarship winner Matheus Rompava, AASP/NJ Treasurer Tom Elder and AASP/NJ President Ken Miller.

Matheus Rompava, a senior at Thomas Edison Career and Technical Academy in Elizabeth, received the scholarship and plans to use the funds to attend trade school.

“The money will really help me advance my career. I really appreciate it,” Rompava said.

Instructor Joe Amabile said Rompava is “an inspiration to the other students.”

“Matheus never needs

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey