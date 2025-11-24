AASP/NJ Awards Russ Robson Scholarship to Collision Repair Student

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) awarded the Russ Robson Memorial Scholarship to a collision repair student during the organization’s annual meeting in October.

Matheus Rompava, a senior at Thomas Edison Career and Technical Academy in Elizabeth, received the scholarship and plans to use the funds to attend trade school.

“The money will really help me advance my career. I really appreciate it,” Rompava said.

Instructor Joe Amabile said Rompava is “an inspiration to the other students.”

“Matheus never needs