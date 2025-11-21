Sony Honda Mobility AFEELA Insurance Program to Offer Seamless Customer Experience Through Partner Network

Crash Champions is AFEELA partner for collision repair and maintenance services.
Sony Honda Mobility of America Inc. (SHMA) announced its AFEELA Insurance provided by MOTER Technologies, Inc., a licensed insurance agency, will offer a seamless incident-to-claim experience for future AFEELA customers supported by its partner network.
AFEELA Insurance partners/services include:
- Urgently: roadside assistance for vehicle towing and non-towing services, including vehicle deliveries to maintenance sites.
- Crash Champions: maintenance and repair services with AFEELA certified parts, and information shared with the insurance provider for faster incident reports and insurance claims.
- MOTER Technologies: provides insurance coverage available upon purchase
