Copart Reports Modest Revenue Growth as Profit Margins Expand in Q1

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.16 billion, a 0.7 percent increase over the same period last year, as the vehicle auction and salvage marketplace operator saw stronger profit growth amid relatively flat sales.

The Dallas-based company’s gross profit rose 4.9 percent to $537.0 million for the three months ended Oct. 31, 2025, while net income attributable to Copart climbed 11.5 percent to $403.7 million compared to the year-earlier quarter.

Fully diluted earnings per share increased to $0.41 from $0.37, an 11.7 percent gain.