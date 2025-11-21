BrightPoint Auto Body Repair Acquires Complete Auto Body

Focus Advisors announced that BrightPoint Auto Body Repair acquired Complete Auto Body & Repair in St. Louis.Mo. Focus Advisors advised Complete Auto Body & Repair on the sale. BrightPoint Auto Body Repair is a multi-shop operator with locations across the Midwest.

The transaction follows Focus Advisors’ representation of the same ownership group in a separate sale of its mechanical repair operations to GreatWater 360. The two business lines were sold to different buyers through separate processes.

“Our client built a synergistic organization that included both collision and mechanical repair operations,” said Chris Lane, managing partner of Focus Advisors. “Achieving the