CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / BrightPoint Auto Body Repair Acquires Complete Auto Body

BrightPoint Auto Body Repair Acquires Complete Auto Body

By Leave a Comment

Focus Advisors announced that BrightPoint Auto Body Repair acquired Complete Auto Body & Repair in St. Louis.Mo.  Focus Advisors advised Complete Auto Body & Repair on the sale. BrightPoint Auto Body Repair is a multi-shop operator with locations across the Midwest.

The transaction follows Focus Advisors’ representation of the same ownership group in a separate sale of its mechanical repair operations to GreatWater 360. The two business lines were sold to different buyers through separate processes.

“Our client built a synergistic organization that included both collision and mechanical repair operations,” said Chris Lane, managing partner of Focus Advisors. “Achieving the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey