General Motors Insurance Expands to Wisconsin, Michigan

General Motors Insurance announced on its website that its auto insurance is now available in Wisconsin and Michigan, bringing the total number of states where the auto insurance product is offered to 20.

The expansion continues the vehicle manufacturer’s steady geographic growth of its insurance operation. In August, General Motors Insurance added Florida to its coverage area. In July, the company entered Arkansas, Colorado and Louisiana.

General Motors Insurance is currently available in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Originally launched in November

