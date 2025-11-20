Auto Insurance Shopping Growth Slows but Remains Strong in Q3

As consumer seek new carriers, nearly one-third of rate filings in the third quarter were for lower premiums.
Auto insurance shopping grew 6.4% year-over-year in the third quarter, marking a slowdown from earlier in 2025 but continuing a trend of elevated consumer activity, according to LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ quarterly Insurance Demand Meter.
New policy growth increased 2.8% year-over-year in Q3, down from 3.6% in the second quarter. Shopping growth also declined from the 9.4% increase recorded in Q2.
Consumers age 66 and older drove the strongest growth, with shopping activity rising more than 10% year-over-year. The direct sales channel posted
