TAG Calibrations Opens 8th ADAS Center in Clarksville, Indiana

TAG Calibrations, a licensee of Car ADAS Solutions, opened an advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration center in Clarksville, Ind., its eighth location and second in the Louisville metro area.

The facility serves collision repair facilities, glass shops and mechanical shops in Southern Indiana and Louisville. TAG Calibrations operates locations in Indianapolis, Lafayette and Merrillville, Ind.; Akron, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; and St. Louis, Mo.

Andy Tylka owns and operates the TAG Calibrations network.

“We’ve always liked the Louisville market,” Tylka said. “We initially searched on the Kentucky side, but we found the right space in Indiana and realized how many