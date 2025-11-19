CollisionWeek

Repairify Integrates Diagnostic Scan Tool with Mobile Tech RX App

Repairify announced it has integrated its BlueDriver MAX diagnostic scan tool with Mobile Tech RX, a mobile application used by paintless dent repair and reconditioning technicians.

The integration allows technicians to perform pre- and post-repair vehicle scans through their mobile devices. Mobile Tech RX users can add BlueDriver MAX to their subscriptions for $50 per month and can pause or cancel the service at any time.

The tool enables technicians to document repairs with scan reports and identify whether diagnostic trouble codes were triggered during repair work. Such codes can occur when technicians remove and reinstall components like bumpers, mirrors

