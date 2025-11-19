Progressive Accident Response Feature Reaches 1.5 Million Users

Progressive Insurance reported that more than 1.5 million customers are using its Accident Response feature, a crash detection system developed in collaboration with Cambridge Mobile Telematics that automatically contacts drivers after collisions and can dispatch emergency services or towing.

The feature, available at no charge through Progressive’s mobile app, launched in November 2024 for personal auto insurance customers. It uses smartphone sensors and artificial intelligence to detect crashes and initiate contact with drivers.

“Accident Response can provide customers with peace of mind and assistance when an accident occurs,” said Jay VanAntwerp, Progressive’s business leader for telematics. “It offers quick support,