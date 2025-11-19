CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Progressive Accident Response Feature Reaches 1.5 Million Users

Progressive Accident Response Feature Reaches 1.5 Million Users

By Leave a Comment

Progressive Insurance reported that more than 1.5 million customers are using its Accident Response feature, a crash detection system developed in collaboration with Cambridge Mobile Telematics that automatically contacts drivers after collisions and can dispatch emergency services or towing.

Progressive logoThe feature, available at no charge through Progressive’s mobile app, launched in November 2024 for personal auto insurance customers. It uses smartphone sensors and artificial intelligence to detect crashes and initiate contact with drivers.

“Accident Response can provide customers with peace of mind and assistance when an accident occurs,” said Jay VanAntwerp, Progressive’s business leader for telematics. “It offers quick support,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey