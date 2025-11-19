Pennsylvania Tow Truck Operator Ordered to Pay $379,000 Restitution for Insurance Fraud, Theft

Pittsburgh towing company owner pleaded guilty to insurance fraud, theft by deception. Prohibited from working in towing industry.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced that the owner of a Pittsburgh-based Vince’s Towing has pleaded guilty to felony charges regarding tow costs inflated by charging “accident services” fees and other deceptive practices.

An Allegheny County Court Judge ordered Vincent G. Fannick to pay $379,279 to avoid going to jail, while also prohibiting Fannick from working in the tow industry.

The Office of Attorney General, assisted by the Allegheny County Police Department, investigated Fannick’s predatory towing practices, which involved astronomical bills for