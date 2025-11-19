Crash Champions Raises $50,000 for Susan G. Komen Foundation

Crash Champions donated $50,000 to Susan G. Komen following its third annual breast cancer awareness fundraising initiative in October.

The company raised funds through sales of pink-colored apparel at more than 650 repair centers and participation in over 15 Race for the Cure and More Than Pink Walk events this fall.

Since 2023, Crash Champions has contributed $170,000 to the breast cancer organization through its Champions For a Cause program. The company said proceeds from apparel sales and donations through its national team support Komen’s research, patient navigation and advocacy programs.

“Breast cancer has impacted so many lives across the