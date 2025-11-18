Third Quarter Vehicle Recalls Reach Highest Total in Nearly Two Years

Vehicle manufacturers issued 96 recall campaigns covering nearly 8.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in the third quarter, marking the highest quarterly total since the first quarter of 2024, according to a report by BizzyCar the service recall management platform provider for dealerships.

The figure represents a 16 percent increase from the second quarter and brings the year-to-date total to nearly 19.3 million vehicles recalled through September.

Ford accounted for nearly 60 percent of third-quarter recalls, with 5,041,241 vehicles affected. Stellantis ranked second with 774,612 vehicles recalled, followed by Toyota with 656,395 vehicles.

Nearly 88 percent of recalled vehicles pose