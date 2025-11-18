Collision Engineering Alliance Partners with OEC to Provide Repair Software to Students

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance announced a partnership with OEConnection LLC (OEC) to provide repair planning software to students at seven partner colleges.

The partnership will give students and instructors access to RepairLogic, OEC’s repair planning platform that provides technicians with original equipment manufacturer repair procedures. OEC will donate software licenses and training to participating schools.

“OEC is a valued partner of the Collision Engineering program, and we’re excited about how access to their best-in-class platform will enhance our curriculum and student success,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president for Enterprise Mobility and chair of the Collision Engineering Career Alliance board.