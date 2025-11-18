ASE Calls for Industry Support for Federal Workforce Strategy that Aligns with Its Standards

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is urging collision repair and automotive service businesses to back its bid for formal recognition in federal workforce development policy, following the release of a national strategy responding to a Trump Administration executive order.

Dave Johnson, ASE president and CEO, said in a November letter to industry professionals that the Departments of Labor, Commerce and Education recently released a comprehensive strategy focused on “High-Paying Skilled Trade Jobs of the Future.”

“The future of workforce development in America is being reshaped, and we need to be at the table,” Johnson wrote.

The strategy emphasizes