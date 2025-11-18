AkzoNobel and Axalta to Merge in $25 Billion All-Stock Deal

Companies project $600 million in cost synergies. Combined entity to serve collision repair, OEM and industrial markets and decorative coatings.
AkzoNobel N.V. (AMS: AKZA; OTCMKTS: AKZOY) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals valued at approximately $25 billion.
The transaction brings together two major suppliers to the collision repair industry, with the combined company reporting 2024 revenues of approximately $16.9 billion across all coatings segments. Axalta currently partners with more than 90,000 body shops globally and serves 14 of the top 15 global vehicle
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.