AkzoNobel and Axalta to Merge in $25 Billion All-Stock Deal

Companies project $600 million in cost synergies. Combined entity to serve collision repair, OEM and industrial markets and decorative coatings.

AkzoNobel N.V. (AMS: AKZA; OTCMKTS: AKZOY) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals valued at approximately $25 billion.

The transaction brings together two major suppliers to the collision repair industry, with the combined company reporting 2024 revenues of approximately $16.9 billion across all coatings segments. Axalta currently partners with more than 90,000 body shops globally and serves 14 of the top 15 global vehicle