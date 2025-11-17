Used-Vehicle Retail Sales Up 3.4% in October

Sales were up month over month and year over year.

According to an analysis of Cox Automotive’s vAuto Live Market View data estimates, retail used-vehicle sales in October increased month over month compared to September.

A total of 1.40 million used vehicles were sold at retail – from both franchised and independent dealers – during October, up 3.4% month over month and up 1.5% year over year. Days’ supply of used vehicles in the most recent report was 48, down one day from the beginning of October and up one day compared to the same time last year.