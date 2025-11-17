CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Used-Vehicle Retail Sales Up 3.4% in October

Used-Vehicle Retail Sales Up 3.4% in October

By Leave a Comment

Sales were up month over month and year over year.

According to an analysis of Cox Automotive’s vAuto Live Market View data estimates, retail used-vehicle sales in October increased month over month compared to September.

A total of 1.40 million used vehicles were sold at retail – from both franchised and independent dealers – during October, up 3.4% month over month and up 1.5% year over year. Days’ supply of used vehicles in the most recent report was 48, down one day from the beginning of October and up one day compared to the same time last year.

Monthly Used-Vehicle

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey