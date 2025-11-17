CollisionWeek

Autel U.S. Awards First Scholarships to Five Automotive and Collision Repair Students

Autel U.S. has selected five students to receive its inaugural Autel Awarding Excellence Scholarships, the diagnostic tools manufacturer announced today.

The scholarship program awards $5,000 each to students pursuing automotive repair and service careers. The program is part of Autel Cares, the company’s philanthropic initiative launched this summer.

“These remarkable students represent the best of what’s ahead for our industry,” said Chloe Hung, CEO of Autel U.S. “Through their stories, we see not only technical skill but also the curiosity, perseverance, and pride that define great technicians. Supporting their education through the Autel Awarding Excellence Scholarships is an investment in

