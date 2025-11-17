AASP/NJ Plans OEM Certification Workshop November 19

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host an OEM Certification Master Class on Wednesday, Nov. 19, featuring Dave Gruskos, president of Reliable Automotive Equipment.

The workshop will cover topics including OEM program developments, tooling requirements, certification protocols, costs and the future of manufacturer certification programs. Gruskos has presented at AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, SEMA and other industry events.

“Whether you are just getting started with certifications or you want to leverage the ones you have, this is a must-attend event,” AASP/NJ President Ken Miller said. “Dave is the go-to source for everything shops need