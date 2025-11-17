CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ Plans OEM Certification Workshop November 19

AASP/NJ Plans OEM Certification Workshop November 19

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host an OEM Certification Master Class on Wednesday, Nov. 19, featuring Dave Gruskos, president of Reliable Automotive Equipment.

AASP-NJ logoThe workshop will cover topics including OEM program developments, tooling requirements, certification protocols, costs and the future of manufacturer certification programs. Gruskos has presented at AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, SEMA and other industry events.

“Whether you are just getting started with certifications or you want to leverage the ones you have, this is a must-attend event,” AASP/NJ President Ken Miller said. “Dave is the go-to source for everything shops need

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey