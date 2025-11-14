WIN Opens Nominations for New Shop Floor Award Recognizing Female Technicians

The Women’s Industry Network has opened nominations for a new annual award recognizing women actively working in collision repair shops, with a focus on technicians still performing hands-on refinishing and painting work.

The Founding Mothers Award, named after WIN’s six original founders from 2005, accepts nominations through Jan. 19, 2026. The recipient will be announced at WIN’s annual conference May 4-6 in Tucson, Ariz.

“Key considerations for this new, prestigious award will include excellence in their craft, as well as mentoring others to success in repair excellence,” said Laura Kottschade, WIN vice chair. “The new Founding Mothers Award