Quality Collision Group Partners with Collision Vision to Manage OEM Certifications

Quality Collision Group has partnered with Collision Vision LLC to manage OEM certifications, tools and equipment across its collision repair network.

Quality Collision Group logoThe Billings, Montana-based multi-shop operator will use Collision Vision’s platform to centralize certification processing, training and compliance activities. QCG will also use the platform for mergers and acquisitions due diligence and asset management.

QCG operates more than 95 OEM-certified collision repair facilities in 13 states and maintains more than 400 OEM certifications across various vehicle brands.

The company recently entered the Florida market with the acquistion of an OEM-certified luxury vehicle repair facility.

“OEM programs require a strong emphasis

