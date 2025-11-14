I-CAR Australia Renames Steel Welding Course, Plans Aluminum Program

I-CAR Australia announced today it will rename its welding fundamentals course and launch an aluminum welding program in 2026.

The organization’s Introduction to Welding Basics course will become Introduction to Modern Steel Welding Techniques in the new year. The course teaches technicians to set welding machines and apply welds on modern steels.

I-CAR Australia launched the program in 2024 as a non-certification offering. More than 50 percent of participants have subsequently enrolled in the organization’s certification program, according to I-CAR Australia.

The program does not meet original equipment manufacturer or network audit requirements for welding certification.

The organization also will