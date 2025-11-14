Allstate Companies to Lower Louisiana Auto Insurance Rates in December, January

Two Allstate insurance companies will decrease personal auto insurance rates in Louisiana following approvals from the state insurance department.

Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple approved a 7.6% rate decrease for Allstate North American Insurance Company affecting 10,746 personal auto policyholders statewide. The change takes effect Jan. 8, 2026.

Temple also approved a 15% decrease for Encompass Insurance Company of America’s National General program, affecting 1,516 personal auto policyholders. That reduction takes effect Dec. 8, 2025.

The rate changes are statewide averages. Individual policyholder rate changes will vary based on their risk profiles.

“This is more good news for Louisiana drivers, but