Wesco Group Acquires GM Auto Paint

Wesco Group LLC announced it acquired GM Auto Paint, a regional distributor founded and led by Gilberto Mata Figueroa with 10 locations across California and Las Vegas.

Wesco Group logoGM Auto Paint, founded and led by Gilberto Mata Figueroa, distributes automotive refinish coatings in western markets. Wesco Group, based in Lynnwood, Wash., distributes automotive refinish and industrial coatings.

The acquisition expands Wesco’s presence in California and Nevada markets.

“Wesco shares our passion for people, performance, and long-term relationships,” Figueroa said. “Together, we’ll continue to deliver the same great service our customers trust—with even greater resources behind it.”

Matt Johnson, vice president of

