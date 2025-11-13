CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / New I-CAR Course Wins SEMA Media Choice Award

New I-CAR Course Wins SEMA Media Choice Award

By Leave a Comment

I-CAR’s Mixed Attachment Methods course received a SEMA 2025 Media Choice Award.

SEMA’s media recognition program involves editors from consumer, enthusiast and trade publications reviewing the show’s New Products Showcase to identify innovations for their audiences.

The course provides in-shop, hands-on training in multiple vehicle manufacturer-referenced joining techniques, including rivet bonding, MAG welding, MIG brazing, steel sectioning and spot welding.

“I-CAR is honored to be recognized as a Media Choice winner,” said Kyle Thompson, I-CAR CEO and president. “Mixed Attachment Methods reflects our ongoing commitment to advanced technical training that prepares the industry to repair complex vehicles completely and safely.”

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey