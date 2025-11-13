New I-CAR Course Wins SEMA Media Choice Award

I-CAR’s Mixed Attachment Methods course received a SEMA 2025 Media Choice Award.

SEMA’s media recognition program involves editors from consumer, enthusiast and trade publications reviewing the show’s New Products Showcase to identify innovations for their audiences.

The course provides in-shop, hands-on training in multiple vehicle manufacturer-referenced joining techniques, including rivet bonding, MAG welding, MIG brazing, steel sectioning and spot welding.

“I-CAR is honored to be recognized as a Media Choice winner,” said Kyle Thompson, I-CAR CEO and president. “Mixed Attachment Methods reflects our ongoing commitment to advanced technical training that prepares the industry to repair complex vehicles completely and safely.”