Mazda Approves John Bean Tru-Point ADAS Calibration System in the U.S.

Mazda has approved the John Bean Tru-Point advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration tool for use in service and repair on vehicles in the United States.

The calibration system is manufactured by Snap-on Equipment and verifies ADAS-related wheel alignment values and monitors each step of the setup process to help ensure vehicle manufacturer safety standards are met before calibration begins.

“We are honored that Mazda has approved the Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool for use on their vehicles in the United States,” said Nicola Cattabriga, director of OEM for Snap-on Equipment. “Mazda set a sales record for new vehicles sold in