Industry Donates Record $726,500 to Collision Repair School Programs

Collision Repair Education Foundation Annual Benchmark Awards benefit over 100 schools this year.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) distributed $726,500 to 104 collision repair schools through its 2025 Benchmark Awards program, marking the highest annual funding total since the program launched in 2009.

The awards, funded by nearly two dozen industry partners, will serve more than 5,300 students currently enrolled in the recipient programs. Since inception, the Benchmark Awards program has distributed more than $5 million to schools training more than 50,000 students.

CREF announced the recipients November 5 in Las Vegas during the SEMA Show.

