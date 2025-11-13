Ford and SkillsUSA Partner on Workforce Programs in Seven States

Ford Philanthropy will expand advanced manufacturing and automotive training programs with SkillsUSA in Michigan, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, Missouri and New York State, the organizations announced Nov. 12.

The partnership targets schools within a 15-mile radius of Ford plants and includes three components: program development for high school and postsecondary students, a transportation grant to cover costs for students attending SkillsUSA competitions, and Ford employee involvement as competition judges and mentors.

Ford employees from manufacturing, automotive technology recruiting, collision repair and plant operations will serve as judges at competitions, mentor students and lead facility tours.

