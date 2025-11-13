CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Ford and SkillsUSA Partner on Workforce Programs in Seven States

Ford and SkillsUSA Partner on Workforce Programs in Seven States

By Leave a Comment

Ford Philanthropy will expand advanced manufacturing and automotive training programs with SkillsUSA in Michigan, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, Missouri and New York State, the organizations announced Nov. 12.

Ford logoThe partnership targets schools within a 15-mile radius of Ford plants and includes three components: program development for high school and postsecondary students, a transportation grant to cover costs for students attending SkillsUSA competitions, and Ford employee involvement as competition judges and mentors.

Ford employees from manufacturing, automotive technology recruiting, collision repair and plant operations will serve as judges at competitions, mentor students and lead facility tours.

Ford announced the partnership in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey