Quality Collision Group Enters Florida with Acquisition of Luxury Collision Repair Center

Quality Collision Group announced it acquired 1st Class Auto in Pompano Beach, Fla., marking the Texas-based consolidator’s entry into its 13th state.

The acquired shop specializes in luxury vehicle repair and holds certifications from Audi, Aston Martin, Acura NSX, Jaguar, Porsche, Range Rover and Tesla. The certifications require specific training, equipment and repair procedures to restore vehicles to manufacturer specifications.

“1st Class Auto has earned a stellar reputation for precision, craftsmanship, and technological expertise in the industry,” said Blake Farley, executive vice president of operations at Quality Collision Group.

