NABC Names First Dual Winners of Changing and Saving Lives Award

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) presented its 2025 Changing and Saving Lives Award to two recipients for the first time in the program’s history, honoring John Hamdan and Anne Kolea of Dynasty Auto Body in New Jersey and Bob Waldron of CARSTAR Waldron’s in Massachusetts.

The council announced the winners Nov. 4 at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards event and recognized them Nov. 5 at its SEMA celebration.

The award recognizes collision repair professionals who demonstrate community service beyond their business operations.

Hamdan and Kolea have presented 21 vehicles through the NABC Recycled Rides program over 13 years.